Dave Grohl Pictures

Foo Fighters play Glastonbury - Glastonbury Somerset United Kingdom - Friday 23rd June 2017

Dave Grohl and bandmate arrive at LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 21st February 2017

24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party - West Hollywood California United States - Tuesday 1st March 2016

88th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 28th February 2016

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Beverly Hills California United States - Monday 15th February 2016

Clive Davis 2016 Gala - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 14th February 2016

HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party - West Hollywood California United States - Sunday 20th September 2015

Foo Fighters performing at Milton Keynes Bowl - Milton Keynes United Kingdom - Saturday 5th September 2015

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at Citi Field with broken leg - Queens New York United States - Wednesday 15th July 2015

Dave Grohl leaving C London restaurant on his crutches - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 24th June 2015

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl injures his leg while performing in Gothenburg - Gothenburg Sweden - Friday 12th June 2015

'Late Show with David Letterman' - New York City United States - Wednesday 20th May 2015

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 9th February 2015

Celebrities outside the Ed Sullivan Theater for 'Late Show with David Letterman' - New York United States - Monday 13th October 2014

Foo Fighters recreate Carrie for Ice Bucket Challenge - Thursday 21st August 2014

Dave Grohl has been followed by the paparazzi on multiple occasions for one reason or another, often while attending musical events like awards ceremonies or performances. He has also been photographed while traveling from television talk shows and airports like Los Angeles International (LAX). On occasions, Grohl has been photographed while going about his day-to-day life or going to restaurants for a meal during his down time.

Dave Grohl

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.