Dave Grohl is becoming quite renowned for unexpected happenings during his live shows with Foo Fighters. Whether he's falling off the stage or playing through the pain of a broken leg, something always seems to be going on with Grohl when he starts to perform.

Dave Grohl invited his daughter Harper on-stage

The shenanigans continued this week (on June 16) as Grohl performed in Iceland before his daughter Harper Grohl was invited to join him up on the stage. An avid musician just like her father, she took to the drums to play whilst her father crooned Queen classic, 'We Will Rock You'.

The performance came after Dave explained how his daughter had asked to learn how to play the drums. Offering to teach her, the first song she learned was the smash hit single and when she felt she was ready to show off her skills, she told her father she was ready to play in front of 20,000 fans in Iceland.

It was a super sweet moment for the father-daughter duo to share, and one you can relive in the fan video uploaded to YouTube below:

At eight-years-old, Harper Grohl is Dave's second daughter of three with wife Jordyn Blum. The pair are also parents to Violet Maye Grohl, 11, and two-year-old Ophelia Grohl. Who's to say we won't see all three taking over from Dave in the future?

The touching performance comes after Dave sent a message to the husband of a Foo Fighters fan from Devon, who died during an eight-year battle with cancer last month. Despite facing the disease, Laura Plane passed away a hero, having remained tirelessly committed to campaigning and raising funds to battle cancer during her final years.

The note read: "Jon - Dave here. Heard about Laura. Sending you much love and hope and light. Will be thinking of yous at Glasto. Take care mate."

Foo Fighters will of course be heading back to Glastonbury Festival this year as headliners, having made the event their second home.

We'll bring you all the latest Foo Fighters new as we get it.