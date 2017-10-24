Foo Fighters were forced to cancel a handful of shows due to a ''family emergency''.

The 'All My Life' rockers - comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee - announced over the weekend that they would unfortunately have to cancel their shows in Lexington, Nashville, and Memphis after an unspecified family crisis arose for an unnamed member of the band.

The band posted two statements on Twitter confirming the news, where a ''family emergency'' was listed as the cause of the cancellation in both cases.

All three of the shows will be rescheduled, and whilst the Nashville gig is yet to have a new date set in stone, the band will return to Lexington on May 1 2018, and to Memphis on May 3.

Ticket holders will be able to attend the rescheduled shows with the tickets purchased for the cancelled dates, and the 'Congregation' hitmakers say they ''sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to returning.''

It comes after the rockers previously slammed Justin Bieber for cancelling the remainder of his 'Purpose World Tour' after reportedly suffering from ''exhaustion'', as they claimed there must have been another reason for his decision.

Guitarist Chris Shiflett said: ''Whatever people say to the press, that is usually something that a publicist has cooked up, and there will be another reason - something behind the scenes.

''I don't want to be judgmental, but Dave broke his leg and absolutely refused to cancel.

''I hate cancelling shows even when there is a really good reason.

''Sometimes s**t happens, sometimes there's a family emergency, sometimes someone gets hurt and it still feels sh***y, so you try not to.

''Luckily I'm in a band where everyone feels that.''