Dave Grohl invited Rick Astley up on stage to perform with the Foo Fighters - and described him as a ''bada** motherf****r''.

The 'Monkey Wrench' rock icon called up the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer - who previously jointed the band back in August during their Summersonic festival appearance in Japan - to recreate and perform a heavy version of his hugely popular hit single , which was released 30 years ago.

Introducing his new friend onto the stage at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday night (19.09.17), Grohl said: ''Every now and then you meet a bada** motherf****r. Will you please welcome one of the most bada** motherf*****s: Rick Astley!''

The unlikely supergroup then launched into a mash-up of 'Never Gonna Give You Up', and Nirvana's grunge classic 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'.

During the song, Grohl asked Astley why he was shouting at him so much, with the pop star admitting: ''Because I'm very nervous, Dave.''

The Foo Fighters frontman joked after the surprise performance: ''How am I supposed to follow that?''

The collaboration went down brilliantly with fans at the concert, including Busted star Matt Willis, who couldn't get enough of the pairing.

He excitedly tweeted after the show: ''Gotta say... highlight of @foofighters show last night was @rickastley KILLING IT!!! #nevergonnagiveyouup #stuckinmyhead [sic]''

The special moment came at the end of an exciting live set, which kicked off with 'I'll Stick Around' before launching into blistering singe 'All My Life'.

The hit-filled set included the likes of 'Learn To Fly', 'The Pretender' and 'My Hero', with singalong favourites 'Best of You' and 'Everylong' ending the night on a high.

Fans in Japan were stunned last month when Astley joined Grohl and his band on stage for the first time.

''Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome our new best friend, Rick Astley,'' he said at the performance on August 20.

''This is f***ing crazy. I just met him two minutes ago.''