Dave Grohl has hailed Nirvana's relatable music as a huge reason for the band's success and enduring popularity.

The 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' rocker joined the grunge outfit - completed by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic - in 1990, a year after the release of debut album 'Bleach', and he connected with the group after seeing how he built a rapport with their fan base.

In 'Visit Seattle', Grohl has reflected on travelling to the city to audition for Nirvana, and the first time he saw them live in front of 1,200 people at a club.

He said: ''Trailer park kids with greasy long hair wearing clothes that they bought at the Salvation Army. There were flannels.

''I still dress like the kids I saw at the gig that night ... People were drawn to this thing because it sounded like they felt.''

The Foo Fighters star was quickly convinced to join the band, and would go on to record both the 'Nevermind' and 'In Utero' LPs as part of their most famous line-up.

He had flown out to Seattle, Washington, because Krist and Kurt were keen to get him involved - and he quickly realised it would be a great partnership.

Grohl added: ''I knew that, if I were the drummer of this band, it would be good.

''Nirvana had made a record that somehow successfully mixed classic rock and roll with dissonant punk rock, and it was brilliant.''

It comes after the rocker - who has been announced as a first-time performer at the 2018 BRIT Awards on February 21 - rejected the idea the scene is ''extinct''.

He fumed: ''I don't believe in the school of thought that says rock 'n' roll is an extinct genre - I've been answering the same question for 25 f**king years now.

''Every time I release a record they ask how it feels to be 'one of the last'. But I look around and I see a hell of a lot of rock bands.''