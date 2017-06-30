Dave Grohl never ''realised the immensity'' of headlining Glastonbury Festival.

The Foo Fighters were forced to pull out of their headline slot a couple of years ago after Dave broke his leg and the musician has now admitted he didn't realise just how big the festival was until they took to the Pyramid Stage last weekend.

He said: ''I didn't realise the immensity of headlining this festival ... but [not it feels] like I'm at my mother's Christmas party back in Virginia.''

However, Dave's favourite part of the night was hanging out backstage with Liam Gallagher, who was full of praise for the band and Taylor Hawkins' solo material.

Dave added to NME magazine: ''You know my favourite moment of the whole night? Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam f***in' Gallagher wanders in. He goes straight over to Taylor and says, 'That f***in' song - 'Range Rover Bitch'!'

''Then he starts singing a song from Taylor's solo record. Then he turns round to me and goes, 'And your s**t's alright, too!' Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest f***ing smile.''

Meanwhile, Dave poked fun at Foo Fighters' Glastonbury 2015 cancellation when the band headlined at the festival on Saturday.

He joked: ''I'm about two years late tonight, I'm sorry. Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you, for all of you who were here in 2015, I'm sorry I missed you.''