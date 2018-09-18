It was an emotional moment for Nirvana fans during Trombone Shorty's set at a festival over the weekend, as Dave Grohl hit the drums to play 'In Bloom' for just the second time since the death of his former bandmate Kurt Cobain. A rare moment cloaked in sombre reflection.

Dave Grohl at Cal Jam 2018

The Foo Fighters frontman was drumming for New Orleans instrumentalist Trombone Shorty at his Voodoo Threauxdown Festival at Los Angeles' Greek Theater on Saturday (September 15th 2018), playing 'In Bloom' from Nirvana's second album 'Nevermind' for the first time in four years.

Grohl does not make a habit of performing Nirvana songs live - not that he needs to, of course, thanks to the success of Foo Fighters - but he made an exception of the weekend with this gem which he has only played live without Kurt Cobain once. That was back in 2014 when he and the surviving members were in New York for Nirvana's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

'For years I couldn't even listen to any music, let alone a Nirvana song', Grohl previously said, according to NME. 'When Kurt died, every time the radio came on, it broke my heart. I don't put Nirvana records on, no. Although they are always on somewhere. I get in the car, they're on. I go into a shop, they're on. For me, it's so personal.'

Meanwhile, Grohl also made a vocal appearance at the same event with Preservation Hall Band, which featured on Foo Fighters' Primetime Emmy winning HBO series 'Sonic Highways' back in 2014.

More: Dave Grohl loses his voice

Foo Fighters are currently on the final leg of their Concrete and Gold Tour, seeing them across North America and continuing on October 6th at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Regional Park. The tour will finally wrap after nearly a year and a half on October 18th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.