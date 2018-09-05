Fans are broken-hearted that Foo Fighters have had to pull out of two of their North American 'Concrete & Gold' tour dates, but Dave Grohl certainly knows how to lighten the mood. He's on rest for the same reason Bono had to abandon his Berlin set early last week - it must be something in the water.

Dave Grohl at Cal Jam 2018

Just days after U2 cut their set at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena short over Bono's sudden vocal struggles, Foo Fighters have revealed that a similar issue has struck their frontman, and Dave Grohl has been forced to take some vocal rest until his voice comes back.

'After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest', the band said in a statement.

They have rescheduled the September 4th gig in Edmonton and the September 6th gig in Calgary for October 22nd and 23rd respectively. Meanwhile, Dave has made light of the situation by joking about getting too close to the U2 star.

'That's the last time I ever make out with Bono', he said.

Meanwhile, U2 rescheduled their September 1st Berlin show for November 13th as part of their 2018 Experience + Innocence tour. Bono had begun the show on top form, but soon after began to struggle with some top notes. He initially blamed his difficulties on the smoke machines, and he has since sought medical attention and made a full recovery.

More: Bono loses his voice during Berlin gig

'I've seen a great doctor and with his care I'll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour', he said in a statement. 'So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason.'