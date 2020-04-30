Dave Grohl has sent a heartfelt email to the BBC thanking them for giving him ''the incredible honour'' of having his hit 'Times Like These' re-released to raise funds for charity.

The Foo Fighters frontman admitted he found it hard to ''fight back the tears'' when he was told his band's 2003 track - which he penned the lyrics to on ''hotel stationary'' - was being remade with an all-star line-up of artists, with all of the profits going to the BBC's charities Children in Need and Comic Relief in the UK, as well as those impacted by Covid-19, as part of BBC Radio 1's 'Stay Home Live Lounge' segment.

The cover - which features the likes of Dua Lipa, Biffy Clyro, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Chris Martin, and many more - is currently in a fierce chart battle with The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' for the number one spot and the former Nirvana drummer is ''beyond humble''.

In the sweet message to all of the BBC staff, Dave wrote: ''To all of my friends at the BBC,

''What a crazy few months it's been for all of us.

''And what an incredible honour to see and hear my song 'Times Like These' transformed by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Allstars for - well, for times like these.

''The response has been incredible and I wanted to thank you all for your support.

''When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears - that's how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.

''To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago - I am beyond humbled. You have no idea.

''I hope this new version of the song helps lift people's spirits a little, and that the proceeds we're donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by Covid-19 as possible.

''Thanks again, for giving me the chance to be a part of something so much bigger.

''I look forward to the day that we'll all be back in a muddy field again, singing our hearts out together.

''It's times like these we learn to live again...

''Dave.''

Download or stream 'Times Like These' (BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge) here: smarturl.it/StayHomeLiveLounge