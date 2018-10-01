Another exceptional collaboration for Dave Grohl over the weekend which saw him team up with Beck for a performance of the latter's 1996 single 'Where It's At' at a political fundraising event in Silver Lake, California. It comes just weeks after he performed Nirvana's 'In Bloom' for the second time ever on drums.

The Foo Fighters star took to the drums at the Swing Left fundraiser on Saturday (September 29th); a private backyard event for democratic congress candidate Aftab Pureval with Beck alongside synthpop duo Bird & The Bee who are Greg Kurstin and Inara George.

Beck and Grohl previously performed together at a pre-Grammy gala in 2016, doing a cover of David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' the likes of which Nirvana covered on their album 'MTV Unplugged In New York'.

Grohl has been touring with Foo Fighters on their Concrete and Gold Tour since the summer of 2017. He'll be back on the road for the first time in three weeks on Saturday (October 6th 2018), hitting Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino. The tour will wrap on October 18th at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

He recently opened up about how he prepares for a live show - and it involves a lot of drinking.

'An hour before the gig, I have a Coors Light', he said on Pulse of Radio. 'About 50 minutes before the gig, I hit my first [Jägermeister], finish the Coors Light, get another Coors Light going. Now there's a bunch of people around, so I'm throwing shots at everybody and I'm taking shots with everyone in the room. The next Coors Light is down, I got a cold one. Now it's about maybe 20 minutes before going on. I've had three or four shots of Jäger and three Coors Lights.'

Beck will also perform on Saturday, with a spot at Mempho Music Festival alongside Phoenix, Post Malone, Nas and Janelle Monae.