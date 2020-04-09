Dave Bautista's action comedy, 'My Spy', will be released on Amazon Prime for streaming rather than in cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic.
'My Spy' will forego a cinematic release and will instead be available on Amazon Prime for streaming.
The action comedy - which stars Dave Bautista in the leading role - had been scheduled for an April 17 release, but as the coronavirus pandemic forces cinemas to close, the project is unable to be released in cinemas.
Instead, Amazon Studios has bought the rights to the movie from STX and MWM, but as of the time of writing, no streaming date has been set.
The change comes as 'My Spy' was already pushed back to April from a March release over concerns about the ongoing global health crisis.
The movie was originally due to be released in August 2019, before production delays pushed it back.
A synopsis for the flick reads: '''My Spy' follows JJ (Bautista), a hardened CIA operative who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of precocious nine-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been set undercover to surveil her family.When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit.''
Peter Segal has directed the film, which also features Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong.
'My Spy' is the latest motion picture to alter its release plans as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
Productions such as 'The Invisible Man' and 'Trolls World Tour' have received early home releases, whilst blockbusters such as 'No Time To Die' and 'Black Widow' have had their release dates pushed back due to the pandemic.
