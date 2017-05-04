Taking place just a few months after the events which took place in the first 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie, the sequel which is now in cinemas across the UK brings back Chris Pratt as leading superhero Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, alongside an all-star cast which also includes Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.

Dave Bautista returns as Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Kurt Russell also joins the cast in the new film as Ego; a man who claims to be Quill's father and somebody who could enlighten Quill as to his parentage and history.

Whilst 'Vol. 2' is picking up some great reviews with critics following early screenings, there are some who need a little more convincing. Surprisingly, one of those who weren't sure whether they could get on board with the film was one of the stars involved; namely Dave Bautista.

Speaking to CBR, the actor explained: "I was excited about the script, [but] when I first read the script, I wasn't crazy about my part. It went a different direction than what I thought they were going to go with Drax. That's just because I was expecting one thing and got another. So I was a little bit thrown off at first.

"Also, what I usually do when I get a script is I read my dialogue first, I just didn't really get the jokes. I just didn't think Drax was that significant in the film, and I don't find myself funny at all. So I remember reading, and I'm just sitting there not laughing. Like, wow, it was disappointing because I thought Drax was going to be so much more."

Fortunately, director James Gunn and the rest of the team behind the 'Guardians' sequel managed to work on Bautista before the movie's official filming took place, with one of the main reasons his attitude shifting being because of the addition of Pom Klementieff as Mantis. The pair share instant chemistry and her now being a part of the cast certainly allows yet another layer to be added to Drax's story as well as her own.

Exactly where their story goes from now remains to be seen, but with James Gunn now confirmed to be holding the reins for the third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, we should expect the series to continue running in the same vein.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is available in UK cinemas now.