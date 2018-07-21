Dave Bautista is one of the many wrestling Superstars to go from the squared circle to the big screen, making a huge name for himself in Hollywood and cementing himself as a fan-favourite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role as Drax in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film series.

Dave Bautista doesn't agree with James Gunn's firing

Working under director James Gunn in both 'Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2' of 'Guardians', Bautista has developed quite the working relationship and friendship with the filmmaker. So, when news broke this weekend of Gunn being fired from Disney and the third 'Guardians' movie because of resurfaced tweets, which show the creative making disgusting and vile jokes about children and minorities, Bautista spoke out in defence of his friend.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote: "I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He's gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He's made mistakes. We all have. I'm NOT ok with what's happening to him."

He's not the only person to speak out in defence of Gunn, with actor David Dastmalchian from the 'Ant-Man' series writing on his Instagram: "I've been saying this FOR YEARS! @jamesgunn is one of the most amazing people i've ever known - both professionally and personally."

James Gunn will no longer helm 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Following the announcement of his firing, Gunn released a statement explaining the situation from his point of view, which reads: "My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since - not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time."

He added: "Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today. Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse. To everyone inside my industry and beyond, I again offer my deepest apologies. Love to all."

Gunn had previously referred to himself as a "provocateur", defending the jokes he told as being "outrageous and taboo", but promising that he had "developed as a person", along with his work and sense of humour.

Where he goes from here remains to be seen, but this controversy's flame shows no signs of being snuffed out in the near future.

More: Dave Bautista Initially Disliked His Role In 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2'