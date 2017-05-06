Next year, the Avengers team will reassemble and make their way to cinemas once more, as they take on their biggest challenge to-date in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Bringing Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye and the Hulk together again may seem like a bad idea when you recall all of the bad blood between the once-warring characters, but if they're to save the world from the evil Thanos, they'll have to put those differences aside.

Dave Bautista takes on the role of Drax in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series

Not only that, but they'll be looking for help from all corners of the galaxy, meaning that Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot will be joining in on the action, crossing over for the first time and helping build a formidable force worthy of taking on Thanos.

Now however it would seem this isn't the only exciting twist in the tale for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as new characters could be very close to making their debuts, according to Drax actor, Dave Bautista.

"Those [Iron Man, Captain America etc.] are the prominent Avengers that have been in all the films, but they're really just adding so many characters in this," he explained to fellow WWE star Chris Jericho, on the Talk Is Jericho Podcast.

The actor has promised some new faces for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"'They're also starting to introduce other characters like they did in 'Captain America ['Civil War']. They've brought in Spider-Man. But they're going to start moving into different phases of Marvel. So they're introducing other characters. Black Panther. They're gonna go a whole series of Black Panther."

Fans have been speculating about the new faces that could be making their way to the big screen as part of the MCU for some time, with Brie Larson one of those heavily rumoured to be making her debut as Captain Marvel in the forthcoming 'Infinity War' film. If she's not a part of the flick however, it really is going to be a huge surprise as to who exactly makes an appearance. Whoever it may be, we can be sure they're going to make a massive impression upon arrival.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', starring Dave Bautista as Drax, is available in movie theatres globally now.