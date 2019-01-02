Former N-Dubz star Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album 'Bad Intentions'. It marked a special release in the run up to Christmas, and is an important message for his fans in the New Year.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
