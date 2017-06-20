McFly are enjoying having ''time off'' for the ''first time'' in over one decade.

The boy band, which is comprised of Harry Judd, Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter, are currently enjoying their own solo projects, but Danny has hinted the break won't last for long as the five males have already met to discuss plans for their next album.

Speaking about the group's future to Metro newspaper, the dark-haired hunk said: ''Everyone's having babies. We're just enjoying having time off for the first time in 13 years. People are doing individual projects but we've just met up to talk about doing the new album. ''

And the 'Love Is Easy' hitmaker's are currently writing tracks to try to get everyone on the same page music-wise to try and be inspired as they are all currently suffering a mind-block.

He added: ''We're all writing and all trying to get on the same page. We love to get super inspired by something and nothing's grasping us at the moment. When we did 'Motion in the Ocean' our inspiration was jellyfish, with 'Radio: ACTIVE' it was Green Day.

''we are just doing demos and working out what we want to do.''