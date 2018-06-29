In an already classically bizarre piece of British television last night that involved Piers Morgan and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, it was Danny Dyer who ended up stealing the show on ‘Good Evening Britain’ with a four-letter Brexit tirade against former prime minister David Cameron.

The ‘EastEnders’ actor, always one to be forthright in his words, was one of the guests on ‘Good Evening Britain’, a special one-off World Cup edition of ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ that followed England’s final group game against Belgium on Thursday night (June 28th).

As well as people commenting on the football, there were a plethora of politicians, such as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-shadow chancellor Ed Balls as well as former ‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson (because why not?) and the discussion inevitably turned to Brexit. Asked for his thoughts on the struggling on-going negotiations, Dyer was typically outspoken.

Danny Dyer didn't hold back when it came to Brexit

“I haven’t got a clue what f***ing Brexit is,” Danny told the panel and its hosts. “When you watch ‘Question Time’ it’s like a comedy! No one knows what it is? It’s like this mad riddle that no one knows what it is. So, what’s happened to that t**t David Cameron who called it all on?!”

With Corbyn looking on with just the tiniest of smirks on his face at the mention of his former Conservative rival, host Piers Morgan jumped in and said “you are referring to our former prime minister”.

It didn’t faze the former Football Factory star at all, with Dyer continuing: “Yeah but how come he can scuttle off, he called this one. He’s in Nice with his trotters up! He should be held accountable for it. He should be held accountable! T**t!”

Danny Dyer on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/lxf8pEDlC6 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) June 28, 2018

Dyer’s daughter Dani is currently starring in ITV2’s ‘Love Island’, and this provided another great TV moment as Piers Morgan – who was previously dismissive of the intelligence of its contestants – attempted to apologise to the actor, who simply responded: “Yeah, just stop talking Piers.”

