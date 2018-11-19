While Westminster backstabbing seems to be continuing behind closed doors, Danny Dyer refuses to be quiet about what he thinks of the state of current British politics. The East End actor had launched a tirade against MPs and Brexit with David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage each getting a tongue lashing.

The actor has made his thoughts on British MPs very clear

The Eastenders star chose language much more suitable for post-9pm programming and blasted 'stupid haircut' Boris Johnson, 'p***k in a suit' Nigel Farage and 'posh t**t' David Cameron.

Speaking to the Big Issue, the 41-year-old blamed former Prime Minster Cameron for the current political instability of the country and said: "F*** you Cameron".

He also had no time for former Foreign Secretary Boris and complained he was simply 'spouting b******s'.

He added: "Young people look and think, 'if these are the people running the country, why shouldn't I go and loot and riot?'"

MORE: Danny Dyer To Present New BBC History Show

The father of this year's Love Island winner, daughter Dani Dyer, has previously won applause for ranting against David Cameron for calling the 2016 EU referendum.

He did, however, offer his sympathy to the current Prime Minister Theresa May and said she got the job 'by default'.

He said: "Theresa May, bless her, just got that job by default. Boris Johnson running around with his stupid haircut spouting b******s. They just don't give a f***.

"This us against them-type vibe has got worse. We are living in an age of food banks. How the f*** did that happen? Seriously."

He said today: "[Politicians] are floundering around. They have been given this thing called f****** Brexit because of one man. One man. Who we voted in to be our Prime Minister, who purely for his own ego decided to call a referendum just to get rid of Nigel Farage.

MORE: Danny Dyer's Daughter Comes To Dad's Defence Over 'Bulls**t Lies'

"Farage, another p***k in a suit who tapped into something - and I suppose it is that white working-class, middle-age man who lost his voice slightly.

"He tapped into what he felt maybe they wanted to say and twisted it. He got a bit of a following, so Cameron decided to call a referendum just to get him.

"Well, f*** you, Cameron you posh t**t. Sorry. It backfired on him didn't it? And what does he do? He f***s off. He doesn't like the way it went and he f***s off.

"Look where we are now. If our leader is willing to say 'oh, I can't be bothered', where is our structure? Where is the foundation?"