It’s good will and glad tidings to all geezers this festive season, as Danny Dyer has been named as the celebrity delivering Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message.

The 41 year old ‘EastEnders’ star, who went viral earlier this year when he legendarily described former Prime Minister David Cameron as a “tw*t” during a rant about Brexit on ITV’s World Cup special ‘Good Evening Britain’ in the summer, will front Channel 4’s long-standing alternative to the Queen’s Christmas message this year.

“That shambles down in Westminster, what a palaver,” he complains in the teaser trailer for his speech. “Where are our leaders? There's been more backstabbing than we have in Albert Square.”

Danny Dyer will present Channel 4's 'Alternative Christmas Message'

In the five-minute broadcast scheduled for Christmas Day at 3:50pm, Dyer also lays into the “absolute melt” of president Donald Trump for not appearing at Armistice Day last month. “He don't want to turn up to memorials because it's raining. He don't fancy a little trip to Britain because there's people here that don't like him. Leave off.”

However, he’s set to end his speech on a positive note, saying that 2019 ought to be the year for people to look for heroes and role models for guidance and leadership.

“That’s what I think we need more of, heroes, role models. If we need anything for 2019, it’s for each of us to find who we look up to. Could be your mum, could be your dad, your stepdad, your nan, teacher, social worker. Maybe even a handsome roguish actor off your favourite soap.”

Channel 4 has run its Alternative Christmas message since 1993, intended as a light-hearted or irreverent look at the year, with hosts like Adam Hills, Jamie Oliver and The Simpsons. However, they’ve often resorted to serious reviews of the year, fronted by Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, or whistleblower Edward Snowden. Last year, it was presented by survivors of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

