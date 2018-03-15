The next James Bond film has been shrouded in speculation with the will he won’t he return question looming large over current incumbent Daniel Craig ever since an ill-fated interview where he declared he would rather slash his wrists than play the titular character again. However, Bond fans got some good news about the 25th film when director Danny Boyle admitted he was attached to it.

Danny Boyle will spearhead the next James Bond film

Ending months of speculation, Trainspotting filmmaker Boyle appears to have confirmed that he is writing and directing the next outing for the quintessentially British spy.

Asked by Metro US at a New York screening of his new FX show Trust earlier this week if he had landed the job, Boyle apparently responded 'in the affirmative'.

MORE: Danny Boyle Apologies For Disrespecting Ewan McGregor After The Beach Feud

"We are working on a script right now," he added. "And it all depends on that really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in 6 or 7 weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now."

Boyle's frequent collaborator John Hodge is co-writing the screenplay - which is centered around a "great idea", Boyle says.

The pair having previously worked together on Trainspotting, T2: Trainspotting and The Beach.

Oscar winner Boyle will take over from Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes, with Daniel Craig playing 007 for what is expected to be the last time.

MORE: Danny Boyle Up For Third Trainspotting Film

All manner of directors' names have been rumoured for the job over the past year, including Christopher Nolan who was in talks for it but ultimately counted himself out.

Boyle has amassed an eclectic filmography, from 28 Days Later to Slumdog Millionaire, from 127 Hours to Steve Jobs, and will no doubt take the franchise in a new direction again.