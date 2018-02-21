Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has emerged as a surprise frontrunner to helm the next James Bond film, it has been reported.

After what felt like years of speculation as to the identity of the next 007, only for it to revert to Daniel Craig for a final time after he had consistently said that he would never play the role again, the rumour mill has turned to who’ll be on the other side of the camera.

Late last year, it was reported that Denis Villeneuve, who directed the long-awaited Blade Runner sequel in 2017, was the desired choice by MGM and Eon to take charge of the 25th Bond film. However, Villeneuve said that while it would be “a pleasure”, he is focussing on his “dream project” Dune, the movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi book of the same name.

Danny Boyle at the premiere of 'T2: Trainspotting'

Therefore, the studio is looking elsewhere, and Variety reported on Wednesday (February 21st) that they have alighted upon Danny Boyle to take charge of what will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic British spy.

Although it seems like an unusual choice, as he is associated with films such as Shallow Grave, 28 Days Later, Slumdog Millionaire and Trance, Boyle was actually rumoured to direct both Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), although both responsibilities in the end fell to Sam Mendes.

Boyle is apparently in discussions with MGM and Eon, but no decisions have been taken yet.

The 25th Bond movie is set for release in cinemas in November 2019, with a confirmed date pencilled in for November 8th in the United States. Other Bond rumours that have recently been doing the rounds are that Beyonce is to record the theme song, while Harry Styles is being lined up to replace Daniel Craig as Bond for the 26th film.

