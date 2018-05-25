It's been confirmed that Danny Boyle will join spy movie royalty as he is announced to direct the forthcoming James Bond movie, currently under the working title of 'Bond 25'. It marks his first reunion with star Daniel Craig since their 2012 Olympics short movie, and thus is makes for an appropriate pairing.

Danny Boyle at the 'Battle of the Sexes' premiere

The 25th Bond film is an important point in film history, and speculation about who will direct and who will portray the legendary British spy has been rife since the release of the last movie 'Spectre' in 2015. Now we know that Daniel Craig has at least one more movie in him, and the introduction of Danny Boyle at the helm is certainly most exciting.

The pair first worked together on the 007 TV special 'Isles of Wonder' for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony, which ended up winning the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Art Direction for Variety or Nonfiction Programming.

It's not the only reunion on set, though. Danny will also be working with his 'Trainspotting' screenwriter John Hodge, the duo having also worked together on 'Shallow Grave', 'A Life Less Ordinary', 'The Beach', 'Trance' and short film 'Alien Love Triangle'.

Production is expected to begin on December 3rd 2018 at Pinewood Studios, with Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Rory Kinnear rumoured to be returning as Moneypenny, Q and Tanner respectively. It will mark Daniel Craig's fifth outing as James Bond after 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'.

Meanwhile, Danny Boyle is currently working on a music comedy project with Richard Curtis starring Ed Sheeran. It's rumoured to be called 'All You Need is Love', and follow a young busker who wakes up one day and finds he's the only person on the planet who remembers the Beatles. Lily James and Kate McKinnon are also expected to star.

More: Danny Boyle's new project with Ed Sheeran

'Bond 25' will be released on October 25th 2019.