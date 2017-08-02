Later this year, The CW series 'The Flash' will make its return for a fourth season on the network, with fans excited to delve deeper into the life of the superhero that is Barry Allen, as well as the friends and enemies that surround him.

Danielle Panabaker will return for 'The Flash' season 4

One of those people is Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost. Played by Danielle Panabaker, the character was first introduced as a friend to Barry, but later as alternate universes were opened up, it was revealed that in some timelines, she had become a villain who acted with little regard for other forms of life. So what's in store for Panabaker's character moving forward?

Speaking with Comic Book, the actress teased: "One of the things I wanted explained last season that I don’t know was ever totally clear, and I don’t know that we have the answer yet, is why Killer Frost is evil. I’m not totally sure why everything she does causes the physical body of Caitlin Snow to act so badly. So I’d like to know a little bit more about her motivation and why."

Whether or not she's been vocal enough with those who put pen to paper and write up the scripts for the show however remains to be seen, though the origins of Killer Frost and finding out why the character is on the darker side of the spectrum would certainly be interesting not only for long time comic book fans, but for those who are new to this sort of universe.

Last season, we saw the character's love life go through some rough times, with a romance seemingly blossoming between her and Tom Felton's character, Julian. Unfortunately, the former 'Harry Potter' star isn't booked in to appear in any more episodes, so that flame may already have been snuffed out.

We've seen Caitlin's softer side in more recent episodes, but the bubbling Killer Frost persona is always waiting under the surface for a chance to shake things up. We're sure we've not seen the last of the villainous side of Caitlin but for now, her future is a mystery.

More: 'The Flash' Showrunner Promises "Funny" Season 4

'The Flash' season 4 is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 10 on The CW in the US, and is expected to return to Sky1 in the UK shortly thereafter.