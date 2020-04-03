Danielle Panabaker has given birth.

The 'Flash' actress took to Instagram to confirm she and her husband Hayes Robbins have welcomed their first child together into the world, and she admitted it was an ''indescribable feeling'' holding their little one in her arms and they are now ''happy'' and ''healthy'' back at home.

She shared a picture of her baby bump from her pregnancy, and wrote: ''This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home (sic)

Several stars congratulated the couple, including her 'The Flash' co-stars Danielle Nicolet and Shantel VanSanten.

Danielle wrote on Instagram: ''So happy for you, and can't wait until we can all be in the same room together! (sic)''

Shantel shared: ''CONGRATS (sic)''

Alison Brie wrote: ''Congratulations!! Much love to the whole family! (sic)''

Danielle shared a picture of her baby bump just five days ago, when she encouraged others to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the star admitted she was partly doing so to protect her grandparents and healthcare workers, among others.

She posted: ''#IStayHomeFor my grandparents and my family, for the healthcare workers who can't and fearlessly save lives (sic)''

What's more, six weeks ago, the 32-year-old actress - who plays Caitlin Snow/ Killer Frost in the US superhero TV series - shared a silhouetted picture of her baby bump and admitted she ''couldn't wait to meet'' her little bundle of joy.