New mother Danielle Lloyd has attracted some criticism for unconvincingly hitting out at mummy-shamers online – only to apparently post her own flat tummy pic at the same time.

The 33 year old model, who welcomed her fourth baby into the world just last week, took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20th) to offer her thoughts on body-shaming of new mums, a topic that’s been prevalent in the press in recent weeks after Chanelle Hayes and Binky Felstead criticising Cheryl Tweedy for promoting unrealistic body ideals for women who’ve recently given birth.

“There’s been a lot in the press this week about what mums who have recently given birth are ‘supposed’ to look like. I had my baby one week ago, and this is me. Simply me,” she wrote, captioning a picture of herself with a pretty flat stomach.

“I’ve had no time to go to the gym or diet in a week, of course I’ve been with my newborn. But should I really be ashamed of how I look for fear of judgement? Carrying a few extra pounds, or not – breast-feeding or bottle-feeding. Aren’t we just all sick of judging each other?”

She welcomed her fourth son, whose name has not yet been revealed, into the world last week, her first with fiancé Michael O’Neill. The former Miss Great Britain also has three young sons with her ex-husband, Jamie O’Hara, named Harry, Archie and George.

“Whether you’re Cheryl, Chanelle Hayes or Serena Williams – should any of us even be worrying about what people think of our bodies after bringing a new life into the world?" her post continued. "We’re all on a journey, all doing our best, and all have imperfections. I’ve had four children and I’d never dream of sneering at another mum’s body. Let’s all start focusing on what’s REALLY important, looking after our kids – and focussing on our families rather than our bodies.”

However, many of her followers questioned the message she was sending out, particularly as she was posing in the picture with an enviable looking figure.

“This post is b*****s,” one angry poster wrote, “just a way to show off how ‘amazing’ and flat her tummy looks after 1 week for attention, knowing it will put other mums down, while saying that’s not what she’s doing.”

