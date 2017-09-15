Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Danniella Westbrook has been handed an £800 bill for damages to a hotel room in Benidorm following a blazing row with her new fiancé Alan Thomason, it has been reported.

Staff at the Spanish coastal city’s Benidorm City Olympia Hotel slapped the 43 year old star with the bill after discovering extensive damage to the room she’s been sharing with Thomason while the two are on holiday.

The incident is said to have taken place this time last week on September 8th, with Westbrook later hitting the town’s Black Chicken bar and speaking openly about the row to other holidaymakers that night, according to a report in The Sun.

Danniella Westbrook has reportedly been handed a £800 hotel bill after the alleged row

“She was chatting to everyone in the pub and telling them about this huge barney,” an unnamed source told the tabloid on Friday (September 15th).

“She was moaning that her and her bloke had got into this fight, trashed the place and now had to pay the hotel 900 Euros for the damage. She didn’t seem embarrassed at all, she seemed more annoyed she’d have to pay the bill. Her fiancé wasn’t anywhere to be seen, so I assume she hadn’t made up with him yet.”

Westbrook, who has been open about her struggles with substance abuse and addiction in her past, is currently expecting her first baby with Thomason, to whom she has been engaged for just over a month. She is already a mother to two children, Kai (20) and Jody (15), from previous relationships.

The reports follow recent denials from Westbrook that she cheated on Thomason, after pictures of her kissing another man on the beach in Benidorm emerged earlier this week.

In a lengthy Twitter rant, Danniella wrote: “Took a picture with someone at tikki beach and peck on cheek get a bloody grip ya fools… I actually can’t win say no to pictures have people slag me say yes to pictures get accused of cheating! EVERYONE CAN 0121 DO 1.”

