Even if you're not a fan of the 'Harry Potter' film series, you can't not like Daniel Radcliffe. It's got to be annoying hearing about the same movie franchise for the rest of your life, but you'd never know it from him. He was an excellent sport when Jimmy Fallon decided to introduce him to the world of Harry Potter memes.

Daniel Radcliffe signing autographs

You just can't get away from Hogwarts-themed memes and gifs on social media, though the 29-year-old insists that he rarely comes across them. On the other hand, he's always been thoroughly up for being the butt of whatever joke the internet comes up with.

The first one that Jimmy had to show him was a photo of a pug with a badly photoshopped Hogwarts uniform and the caption 'Hairy Pugger'. It's fairly mild as Harry Potter memes go, but Daniel Radcliffe seemed quite impressed.

'What's not to like?' He says. 'Solid pun, cute dog. Yeah, it's great.'

The next one is a still from 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' of our protagonist holding a Golden Snith. The meme? A play on the lyrics of Jay-Z's '99 Problems': 'If you're havin' Quidditch problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but a Snitch ain't one.'

This was Daniel's favourite. He admits that he was quite an insecure kid, but it's memes like these that give him some retrospective confidence, pondering the sporting prowess of his most famous role. 'I never felt cool at any point playing that character', he said, '[But] people thought that was pretty cool.'

Finally, there was a shot of Daniel eating lunch in a restaurant somewhere several years ago with the caption: 'Thinkin' about all them school loans wondering if your wizardry degree gonna work out.'

Daniel confesses that that picture was actually the immediate moment he realised that a paparazzo was next to him and he didn't know what to do. 'That's my deep thinking face', he says.

You can next see Daniel Radcliffe in his forthcoming Broadway show 'The Lifespan of a Fact'.