It looks like Hollywood may actually be learning its lesson from one of its latest racial criticisms, as an Asian actor is rumoured to be in consideration to take over from Ed Skrein in the role that he voluntarily left on the 'Hellboy' reboot regarding the issue of 'white-washing'.

Daniel Dae Kim at the Tony Awards

The role Ed was set to take was that of Ben Daimio which immediately outraged fans of the comic books as the original character is depicted as being Japanese-American. He decided to leave the project when he discovered this piece of information, and now it seems that Daniel Dae Kim from 'Hawaii Five-0' will be replacing him.

It's a good time for Daniel to take on such a role having just left the CBS show over a salary dispute, and as someone who treats discrimination in Hollywood very seriously. 'As an Asian-American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho', he said on social media following his departure. 'I will miss him sincerely. What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love.'

As well as 'Hawaii Five-0', you might recognise Daniel from films like 'Insurgent' and 'Spider-Man 2', and other shows like 'Lost', 'Angel' and '24'.

Ed Skrein previously released a statement regarding his decision to hand the role over to an actor more suited to the part. 'It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voice in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that', he said in a Twitter post. 'Representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially to me as I have a mixed heritage family.'

The 'Hellboy' remake is expected to be released in 2018.