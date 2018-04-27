British acting couple Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig sent showbiz fans into whirlwinds of excitement when they announced they are expecting their first child together due later this year. However, it seems that exciting news could have a knock-on effect for fans of 007 as reports surface the release date of the newest James bond could be pushed back to accommodate Rachel's pregnancy.

The Hollywood couple are expecting their first child together later this year

The latest outing of the secret spy was shrouded in doubt but Daniel Craig has since been confirmed as the titular character and Danny Boyle has since been confirmed as the film’s director.

Speaking about a possible push-back on the release date, a source told The Sun: "Pushing back the schedules suits all parties.

"Daniel can concentrate on matters at home with Rachel, which are pretty life-changing, to say the least.

MORE: Daniel Craig Confirms He Will Play Bond One Last Time

"And Danny can now afford to add the finishing touches to his latest project without the prospect of a clash with a monster project like James Bond."

The as-yet untitled 25th film in the hit Bond franchise was originally set to be released in 2019, and follows 2015's Spectre.

It will mean Daniel will have played Bond five times, although he is still behind Sir Sean Connery's six appearances and Sir Roger Moore's seven films.

He has confirmed that Bond 25 will be his last outing and his replacement is likely to create a big conversation.

Daniel, 50, and Rachel, 48, announced last week that they are 'thrilled to have a little human' on the way.

MORE: Daniel Craig And Rachel Weisz Had 'Natural Desire' To Have Child Together

Speaking about her exciting announcement, Rachel said: "I'll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

The London-born star already has an 11-year-old son called Henry with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky, who she dated between 2001 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Daniel has a 25-year-old daughter called Ella from his marriage to actress Fiona Loudon.