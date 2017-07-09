Speculation surrounding the identity of the next James Bond had been at a high for quite some time, but recently the rumours about just who would be stepping up to the plate to play the world's most famous spy seem to have mostly disappeared.

Daniel Craig is reported to return as James Bond in the 25th film

It was widely accepted but never officially confirmed that the most recent actor to play Bond - Daniel Craig - wouldn't be making a return to the film series after comments he made suggested he was completely over being a part of the franchise.

That now could all be about to change, with critically-acclaimed singer/songwriter Adele also rumoured to be making a comeback for the upcoming 25th James Bond release, following her work with the theme song from 'Skyfall'.

"Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners," an unnamed professional close to the project is said to have told The Mirror. "It's taken time but Daniel has come around and the strong con-sensus [sic] in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive."

The paper also reveals that producer Barbara Broccoli will start 'Bond 25' at some point in 2018 with Craig, which means we could be looking at a 2019 release if all goes to plan.

We must take the reports with a pinch of salt; anonymous sources are never the best when it comes to gaining completely accurate information. For fans of Craig in the role however, it'll refresh their hopes for seeing more from him in the future.

With Neal Purvis and Robert Wade writing the flick, the movie is a smash hit waiting to happen. Once the Bond actor has been secured and is on board, development can finally get moving.

We'll bring you all the latest news on the upcoming 'James Bond' film as and when we get it.