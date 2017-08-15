Stepping into the leading role of James Bond all the way back in 2006 when 'Casino Royale' hit cinemas, Daniel Craig immediately became one of the most impressive actors to take on the role, which is why he then returned in 2008 for 'Quantum of Solace'. 'Skyfall' came next in 2012 with THAT brilliant Adele track, before 'Spectre' hit cinemas in 2015.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in 'Spectre'

At this point, it looked as if Craig was getting fed up of playing the world's most famous spy, making comments that many deemed inappropriate, but some said were taken out of context and were simply meant as a joke. With rumours that he would be replaced for what is currently being called 'James Bond 25', it was more recently claimed that he had in fact come to an agreement and would not only be starring in the film, but also the 26th Bond franchise entry that came after.

That now looks like it might not be the case, and if Craig and those working on 'Bond 25' don't come to some sort of agreement, we could be right back at the drawing board.

Speaking in a new interview (via Magic 106.7), the actor explained how he hasn't yet signed on the dotted line for the 25th James Bond movie: "No decision has been made at the moment, there’s a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed and I’m not, like, holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It’s just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment... I know they’re desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision, uh, just yet."

It'd be interesting to find out what those "personal decisions" mentioned by Craig might be, but we imagine anything private like that going on behind-the-scenes will be kept under wraps. Hopefully, we find out who's going to be playing Bond in the 25th film sooner rather than later, but this looks like one that could roll on and on...

'James Bond 25' currently has a scheduled release date of November 8, 2019.