Dane DeHaan, who played the Green Goblin in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', feels that Disney's takeover the franchise prevented a film based on the 'Sinister Six' villains.
Dane DeHaan believes there would have been a 'Spider-Man' movie based on the 'Sinister Six' had the character not become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The 34-year-old actor played the role of Harry Osborn/ Green Goblin in Sony Pictures 2014 blockbuster 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and Dane is certain that a flick featuring some of Spider-Man's fiercest foes, such as Doctor Octopus and Vulture, would have come to fruition before Marvel - which was bought by Disney in 2009 - struck a deal in 2015 to share the rights of the characters from the Spider-Man comics which Sony had previously purchased.
When asked about if he knew about the future plans for his character, Dane told Collider: ''I think it's pretty obvious they were all setting up for like a Sinister Six kind of situation and there was certainly talk of doing all that before the Disney, Marvel, stuff happened.
''But I can't tell you I know specifically what it was gonna be. I just know that there would have been a Sinister Six element to it. And, you know, at least the Goblin, if not Harry Osborn would have been involved.''
Dane stars in the web series 'The Stranger', which has been created by Veena Sud and is airing on the video platform Quibi. The 'A Cure for Wellness' star likened the project to working on an independent film.
When asked about the differences between shooting on 'The Stranger' and traditional film projects, Dane said: ''Well, there's all sorts of different theatrical films, too.
''I would liken our budget and schedule and experience to a typical indie movie. It certainly didn't feel like I was on the set of a giant budget film, blockbuster kind of thing, or even some of the limited series I've done, which just seems to have giant budgets and amount of time and equipment and all that.
''But I guess generally it felt like shooting an indie movie. And then certainly, yeah, the biggest actual difference was just the vertical and horizontal frame.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
Where does the line of wellness end and where does illness begin? That's the question...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Beautifully written and directed, this fact-based drama is an odd mixture of excellent acting and...
James Dean is a rising superstar; handsome, slick, smart and mild-mannered, and yet rebellious with...
While zombie rom-coms aren't original (see Shaun of the Dead or Warm Bodies), this take...
Zach is a total mess following the sudden death of his girlfriend Beth and turns...
Based on the events documented in West of Memphis and the Paradise Lost trilogy, this...
Devil's Knot is a biographical thriller drama based on the events of the West Memphis...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...