Marvel Television is truly killing it right now, and there's arguably no Marvel show more enchanting and compelling than FX's 'Legion'. Created by Noah Hawley, and based on the comic books of the same name, the series follows the mutant David, played by Dan Stevens, as he attempts to learn to control his world-shattering powers, all whilst going up against the eerie and villainous Shadow King.

Dan Stevens will return for a third season of 'Legion'

Praised for its incredible visual effects and narrative, 'Legion' is currently airing its second season and now, with just a couple of episodes to go before we reach this year's conclusion, the show has been picked up for a third outing.

Co-President of Original Programming for FX Networks, Nick Schier said in a statement: "'Legion' has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season. We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show."

It's going to be very interesting to see just where the series will go following the events of season 2. Whilst the narrative hasn't been pushed forwards as much as some would like, there have been some exciting additions, none more so than Jon Hamm in his role of narrator. If we get more surprises like that in season 3, we'll be very happy indeed.

This sort of bold storytelling is exactly what superhero shows such as this one need to remain at the forefront of television. The small screen has never been more saturated, but Hawley's 'Legion' has managed to entertain millions, and shows no signs of slowing down.

'Legion' continues on FX in the US and on FOX in the UK.