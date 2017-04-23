The actor would look at offers if a sequel was planned.
There's no denying the incredible grip Walt Disney Studios has over the world of movies. Recently surpassing $1 billion in box office takings worldwide with its recently released live action adaptation of the classic 'Beauty and the Beast' film, it's enjoying some massive success, but doesn't let the celebrations slow down its future prospects and upcoming movies.
Dan Stevens and Emma Watson as the titular characters in 'Beauty and the Beast'
With the likes of 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Cars 3' still to be released later this year, the studio look likely to rake in some big cash before the end of 2017.
Has the success of 'Beauty and the Beast' made those behind-the-scenes think about bringing a sequel to fans, however? It would be an unprecedented move and would be forced to involve a completely original story.
The movie recently surpassed $1 billion in box office takings worldwide
Talking to Variety, Dan Stevens who plays the Beast in the film was asked about the possibility of a sequel. He responded: "That's not a question for me. I'm not sure what turn that would take. I'm open to offers. It would seem odd for me to hear about it, but never say never."
Then questioned about whether he'd like to come back in the human form he takes at the end of the current movie, he said: "I'd kind of like to bring the Beast back."
Stevens starred in the film opposite Emma Watson as Belle, telling the story of how love can come from the most unexpected of places.
The movie also introduced Disney's first exclusively gay character in Le Fou (played by Josh Gad), whilst openly gay actor Luke Evans took on the role of the villain, Gaston.
With Gaston defeated and the Beast now back in human form, we're not entirely sure what shape a sequel could take.
There's every chance a prequel could work however, telling the story of the Beast in the years before Belle showed up at his castle.
More: 'Beauty And The Beast' Review
'Beauty and the Beast' is still in cinemas across the UK and US now.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
Some people are far more important than you might think. For one lowly cobbler, things...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
After Caleb Peterson dies whilst fighting on the frontline in the war in Afghanistan, his...