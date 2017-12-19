Though it's not yet been officially ordered to series by HBO, Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen' TV project will be moving ahead and begins production on a pilot episode in March 2018. With around three months to go until the cameras are put up and cast members get right in front of them, bringing some of the comic book world's most iconic characters to life, we should expect names to be announced for exactly who'll be stepping into those roles over the next few weeks.

Damon Lindelof is set to bring 'Watchmen' to HBO

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' much-loved 'Watchmen' graphic novel is without a doubt one of the most celebrated in the world of comic books, and has already been adapted in the past for the big screen by Zack Snyder, back in 2009. With the story now being explored on television however, many more hours can be dedicated to bringing the best fleshed out story to fans that Lindelof and his team around him can do.

What may come as a curveball to fans however is just where Lindelof will draw his inspiration from the show, as Geoff Johns is currently in the midst of delivering 'Doomsday Clock' to fans; a sequel to the 'Watchmen' story.

Lindelof has of course worked with HBO in the past on 'The Leftovers', but after that series wrapped up earlier this year, his slate is now clear for him to give the bulk of his time to 'Watchmen'.

Despite no filming having yet taken place, HBO are confident in Lindelof and the show, as they've already ordered additional episode scripts. That would bode well for the future of the series, and we imagine we'll be seeing 'Watchmen' hit the small screen sooner rather than later, thanks to Lindelof's track record.

We'll bring you more on the HBO 'Watchmen' TV series as and when we get it!