We may not have an official release date just yet for HBO's upcoming 'Watchmen' television series, but more details surrounding the project, led by Damon Lindelof, is slowly beginning to trickle out. Based on the DC Comics series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, which was adapted for the big screen back in 2009 by Zack Snyder, the TV show is expected to deviate a little from the story that's already been told.

Damon Lindelof's 'Watchmen' series for HBO is moving forward

Without even a pilot episode filmed for the show just yet, nobody's quite sure on which tone or direction the series will be taking. With the new information that's

The details revealed by ThatHashTagShow were as follows: "Angela Abraham: African-American female cop. Independent and intelligent, she’s also a realist. She’s married to Cal, with whom she has a daughter and is fiercely protective of them both.

"Cal Abraham: African-American male who is the stay-at-home husband of Angela. While he seems at home as the king of his castle and being a loving husband and father, it’s clear his past has a different story to tell.

"Looking Glass: A good looking cop, the native Oklahoman isn’t simple as his rural accent makes him appear to be. A top interrogator and behavioral scientist, he may also be a bit of a sociopath.

"Panda: An ethnic desk cop, he’s cynical and tough and puts his job first. Not a friend to many, he uses comedy to keep people at bay.

"Red Scare: Mafioso, track suit wearing cop. His Russian accent lends to his abrasiveness.

"Pirate Jenny: An androgynous and lustful bisexual cop, Jenny is an anarchist at heart.

"Jane Crawford: The wife of the police chief, Judd, Jane is a veterinarian who’s sharper than her guarded persona lets on.

"Old Man: A former cop who is still an imposing figure despite his age."

'The Leftovers' own Nicole Kassell will be serving as director on the pilot episode, and is responsible for setting the agenda for the future of the series. Fans of the 'Watchmen' story will be able to make their own judgements about the casting calls, and what they mean for the start of Lindelof's series. All we know is that it's going to be very interesting to see the audience response when HBO's 'Watchmen' finally does make its debut.

We'll bring you more news surrounding the HBO 'Watchmen' series as and when we get it.