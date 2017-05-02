Damon Albarn has ''no agenda'' with Gorillaz.

The 49-year-old singer loves the fact his animated band are able to adapt to whatever he is writing or whatever musical direction he is keen to explore and insists it doesn't matter if their songs don't match up with collaborator JAMIE HEWLETT's drawings of band members 2D, Murdoc, Russel and Noodle.

He said: ''I don't think that matters.

''Gorillaz isn't about anything specific. It's very unruly. You can go anywhere and do anything, and that's the whole point of it. There's no agenda.

''I'll go with what's exciting, and I'll make it work, because I can pretty much lend my hand to anything, musically.

''Also, I could keep knocking out tunes for the next year or two. So, just look at this album as the nucleus of something much bigger.

''You know, a lot of things don't make sense at the moment. This is just another one of those. It's very à la mode!''

And Damon admits he can't really explain his songs because the words and music come to him in a ''subconscious'' way.

He told The Observer magazine: ''I get my chords and then I improvise the words in one take. It's a subconscious thing, so I think of my language as somehow connected to the future or the past. Untethered to now. And with this record, I mostly left the words as they came out.''

Gorillaz have a huge number of special guests on their new album, 'Humanz', including Noel Gallagher and Grace Jones and Damon always loves welcoming new people into the studio and learning from them.

He said: ''I love working with people. I don't like being on my own in the studio. And the amazing thing about working with other people is that everyone's got their own way of doing things. I love it.''