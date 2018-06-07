Tarantino's ninth film is shaping up nicely, with Lewis, Fanning and Luke Perry joining this week.
Quentin Tarantino’s films are legendary for many reasons, not least because of his consistent ability to attract amazingly star-studded casts for his epics. However, his upcoming project Once Upon A Time In Hollywood could turn out to feature his most impressive cast yet, with Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning and Luke Perry announced as the newest additions!
Deadline reported on Wednesday night (June 6th) that the three huge stars will be joining the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie on the new film.
Former ‘Homeland’ star Lewis, 47, is set to play the iconic actor Steve McQueen, while Fanning has been cast as Squeaky Fromme, a Manson cult follower who infamously attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Perry is going to play the unknown character Scotty Lancer.
Damian Lewis is to feature in Tarantino's new film
Emile Hircsh, famous for playing the lead his role in Into The Wild, has also joined the cast as Hollywood hairstylist Jay Sebring, one of Sharon Tate’s victims. Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond have also been appointed to supporting roles, of Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero, Land Pirate Keith, and director Sam Wanamaker respectively.
Other major names already confirmed for the galactic cast for Tarantino’s ninth film include regular Tarantino collaborators Michael Madsen and Tim Roth, as well as Kurt Russell and the legendary Burt Reynolds.
Concerning the notorious Manson family murders, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will reportedly have a Pulp Fiction-esque structure, with characters wondering around Los Angeles in the summer of 1969.
Dakota Fanning has also joined the cast
DiCaprio will play the lead, a former Western TV star named Rick Dalton, while Pitt will play his stunt double and Robbie his next door neighbour, Sharon Tate.
Set for release on August 9th, 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be released by Sony – notable, because it will be the first film that Tarantino has worked on without The Weinstein Company.
