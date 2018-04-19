British television presenter and radio DJ Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, it has been confirmed by his agent.

Jan Kennedy, long-term representative for the former presenter of ‘Supermarket Sweep’, announced on Wednesday night (April 18th) “with great sadness” that Winton had died at his home earlier on that day. She did not give any other details as to what had happened, however.

“While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time of grief,” she said.

For over 20 years from the 1980s to the 2000s, Dale Winton was a regular television favourite, presenting several day-time programme staples such as ‘Supermarket Sweep’, ‘In It To Win It’ and ‘Hole In The Wall’. Most recently, he had presented a travelogue show for Channel 5 titled ‘Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive’ in January 2018. He was also a regular presenter of BBC Radio 2’s ‘Pick of the Pops’ show until 2010.

He had kept a comparatively low profile in recent years, revealing earlier this year that he had undergone a number of rounds of surgery, and in 2016 revealed on ‘Loose Women’ that he had been battling depression – something he revealed had claimed his mother’s life when he was just 21.

“I should have taken myself off the TV but I didn’t. Listen, there are worse things in the world – but I had depression and I didn’t realise,” Winton revealed. “I always thought, ‘get over yourself’. But my mum died of it. It exists and anybody out there who has had it knows it exists. I didn’t want to put one foot in front of the other but for a couple of really good friends.”

Fellow colleagues in television such as Graham Norton, Paddy McGuinness and Davina McCall, as well as pop singer Boy George, rushed to pay tribute to Winton on social media.

McCall described Winton as a “lovely, warm, kind, sensitive, generous soul with a touch of naughty.” BBC presenter Graham Norton sent in one memory he had of him, writing: “Dale Winton gave me the best bit of showbiz advice I ever got - don't quit the hit! Thank you Dale.”

Kate Phillips, the controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Dale was an immensely well-loved individual who brought a wonderfully unique and special energy to the many programmes he presented over the years. He was extremely kind, brilliantly funny and was a true gentleman. It is incredibly sad news that he is no longer with us. All our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

