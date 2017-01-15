Dakota Johnson bared all in Fifty Shades of Grey and now the 27-year-old actress is preparing to do so again in sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

In a candid interview with Vogue magazine, the actress opened up about filming ‘makeup free nude scenes’ with co-star Jamie Dornan, describing it as ‘very honest’ and ‘very trusting’.

“Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” she told the magazine. “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting.

“But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d**k? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewellery to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.”

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” she continued. “Maybe I have more of a European mind-set about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f**k.”

Johnson also cleared up some rumours about herself, including that she despises the Fifty Shades franchise. “I’m truly proud of it,” she said. “It’s a cool story, and I think it’s different, and different is what I’m about.”

The actress also put to rest some rumours about herself and Dornan, which ranging from the not being able to stand each other to that the are having an affair. “We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right,” she joked. “How about that?”

