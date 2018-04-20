Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson has spoken about the experience of being involved with the trilogy for so long, revealing that it left her so “f***ed up” that she had to seek therapy.

The 28 year old star featured in all three of the Fifty Shades films, from 2016 to 2018, as literature student Anastasia Steele, who falls into a turbulent romance with BDSM-fixated Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan). However, once Johnson had finally done with filming the third instalment, Fifty Shades Freed, which appeared in cinemas back in February this year, she said that the experience had an impact when it came to her next project, the re-make of horror classic Suspiria.

“No lie, [it] fucked me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” Johnson told Elle magazine this week.

Dakota Johnson pictured in mid 2017

In fact, she now reckons that projects she actually wants to star in are either incredibly rare or non-existent, so she’s looking into getting behind the camera herself to create her own films.

More: Jamie and Dakota’s close friendship made ‘Fifty Shades’ sex scenes “much easier”

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that the projects I want to work on don’t exist, so I’m going to have to create them for myself,” she confessed. “I feel incredibly grateful that I’m in a position to do that.”

She’s recently finished filming new movie Bad Times At The El Royale in Canada, and though she’s signed up for a few more projects and has films ranging from romances to thrillers under her belt, Johnson believes she can do better, and that “there are many more experiences to have.”

The actress added: “It’s really good to still be learning the thing I love.”

More: ‘Fifty Shades’ star Dakota Johnson gets candid about sex scenes