When 17.04.2015
The stars of 'Franny' - Theo James, Dakota Fanning and Richard Gere - were joined by the film's director Andrew Renzi and executive producer Michael Finley on the red carpet at the screening which took place at New York's Tribeca Film Festival 2015. Among other arrivals was Dylan McDermott from the TV series 'Stalker'.
Fanning - who plays the title character in the movie - looked picture perfect in a white, cap-sleeved tulip dress with metallic peep-toe heels. Last year, the actress played the eponymous character in 'Effie Gray'.
