'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, with millions of people set to flock to cinemas this weekend to see Rey on her latest space adventure. Daisy Ridley reveals what we can expect from her much-loved character.

Daisy Ridley at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere

First of all, everything we need to know about Rey is laid out in front of us; nothing has changed since we last saw her on 'The Force Awakens' as this sequel continues immediately after. However, there will certainly be a more badass transformation in the next film, with Daisy comparing the new look to that of typical Akira Kurosawa movies.

'The look we go into is more warrior', said Daisy Ridley. 'For me it seemed more like the Kurosawa type of thing that 'Star Wars' originally had so much of. For me it felt more like a martial art-y feeling, an Asian inspired feeling which was really cool. And it was great to move in in the fight.'

Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' here:

Indeed, it's the warrior within Rey that people all over the world love so much - though Daisy think it goes deeper than that. She believes it's her sense of being 'open to relationships' and 'open to adventures' that intrigues people.

'I think the attributes that anyone has that make people like them tend to be that they make other people feel good, that they try and do the right thing and that they're nice to be around', Daisy adds. 'It's an openness, a willingness and a kindness that she has.'

Directed by Rian Johnson, 'The Last Jedi' sees Rey embark on a new adventure with Luke Skywalker, Leia, Finn and Poe which sees them delve deep in the past of the jedi culture.

More: Daisy Ridley warns about the dangers of social media

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is set to be released on December 15th 2017.