British model Daisy Lowe has dismissed the recent rumours doing the rounds regarding her close friendship with Louise Redknapp. The two have been good friends ever since they both appeared in last year’s edition of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

On Lowe’s most recent podcast episode, she said that the 42 year old former Eternal singer was her “best friend”, and Louise in turn has credited Daisy with helping her to get over the disintegration of her marriage to ex-footballer Jamie Redknapp.

However, their closeness led one fan on Twitter to speculate whether there might be something more to their friendship, writing: “Daisy Lowe and Louise Redknapp lesbian couple soon to drop.”

Daisy Lowe has laughed off the suggestions that she and her friend Louise are romantically involved

Via her ‘Femme’ podcast earlier this week, the 28 year old model laughed off those suggestions. “I’m aware of all the lesbian hints. It actually makes me laugh. People find it strange we are friends. Why? She’s an amazing, warm, honest woman. I’m proud of her. This is what women should do, support each other.”

Lowe has previously said that Louise gave her the confidence to set up her own business and get her podcast off the ground.

“We’re like each other’s cheerleaders,” she said, “For a woman to be so firmly in the sisterhood, and so selfless and so kind, it meant the world.”

In turn, Louise told Stella magazine earlier this year, revealing that she and her husband of 19 years were now living apart: “Daisy is a mate who is an incredible cheerleader at a time when I’ve needed a lot of support. She’s a breath of fresh air because she has absolutely no filter. She completely believes in following your passion and fulfilling yourself as a woman, which I find really inspiring.”

