Daisy Lowe and Jack Penate have split up.

The 32-year-old model started dating the 35-year-old singer six months ago but she reportedly called time on the romance because she didn't think the relationship had a future.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It was Daisy's choice to end the relationship as she just didn't see a future with Jack.

''In the end she saw him as more of a mate than a boyfriend. She broke the news to him last month and he was a bit gutted, but understood where she was coming from.''

''Daisy travelled from London to Somerset to isolate with her family rather than being on her own in the capital, she's been keeping herself busy focusing on work projects and concentrating on self-care.''

Daisy and Jack started dating last year after she split from Cameron McMeikan, 24.

The relationship with McMeikan lasted just over a year but the pair reportedly ended the romance due to their age gap.

She has also previously dated Hurts singer Theo Hutchcraft and Peaches Geldof's widower Thomas Cohen.

Daisy had an 18-month relationship with 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, but that ended in 2011 after he reportedly became increasingly uneasy at the prospect of settling down.

A friend claimed at the time: ''Whenever engagement and marriage was mentioned he was uncomfortable. He's still a young man and the thought of being tied down was a lot to digest.

''This has come as a surprise to everyone. It was thought they'd be together for a really long time because they were so into each other.

''They always seemed so happy together. Matt was besotted with Daisy and she adored him.''