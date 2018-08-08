This week, Hasbro confirmed they were working on a sequel to their 2017 'Power Rangers' movie, which rebooted the franchise and brought on the likes of Dacre Montgomery, Becky G, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, and Ludi Lin as the world-saving team of superheroes.

The 2017 cast could be making a comeback!

The news has come as a shock to many, as the flick didn't do quite as well in the box office as many would have predicted or indeed hoped. Still, if these excitable fans on Twitter and their reactions are anything to go by, Hasbro have made the right decision in taking another shot at bringing 'Power Rangers' to the big screen!

7.

For the next Power Rangers Reboot I call dibs on Ginger Ranger, ok?! #PowerRangers #Ginger #Gymnast pic.twitter.com/Mp9zQot6Bm — Owain Rhys Davies (@owainRdavies) August 8, 2018

6.

power rangers (2017) was the best superhero movie of last year and i stand by that — endeavor kill squad (@touyaisdabi) August 8, 2018

5.

A Power Rangers sequel is happening?!? pic.twitter.com/wtoattQIau — Scott Stamper (@DerfelBarada) August 8, 2018

4.

power rangers (2017) is getting a SEQUEL we are seeing THAT CAST together again i will never ask for anything else in my entire life i am SATISFIED — sinnoh confirmed (@bargalaxies) August 8, 2018

3.

full offense but if ppl pay the power rangers sequel dust like last time im gonna be so pissed lmaooooo y’all wanted a diverse superhero team WELL HERE IT IS YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/XdcHRgl7jf — diamond (@ezrallxn) August 8, 2018

2.

News that the 2017 Power Rangers movie has a sequel in the works just made my day. Yes it wasn’t perfect but they modernized PR with many smart and bold choices - and with a great group of actors. I dearly want them to build on that and see the future they were setting up... pic.twitter.com/QjNOGMxNgd — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) August 8, 2018

1.

Hasbro is developing a follow-up to the 2017 Power Rangers movie. pic.twitter.com/DmEtmjrESo — Adam Stabelli (@AdamofGotham) August 7, 2018

We'll bring you more 'Power Rangers' sequel gossip as and when we get it!