This week, Hasbro confirmed they were working on a sequel to their 2017 'Power Rangers' movie, which rebooted the franchise and brought on the likes of Dacre Montgomery, Becky G, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, and Ludi Lin as the world-saving team of superheroes.

The news has come as a shock to many, as the flick didn't do quite as well in the box office as many would have predicted or indeed hoped. Still, if these excitable fans on Twitter and their reactions are anything to go by, Hasbro have made the right decision in taking another shot at bringing 'Power Rangers' to the big screen!

We'll bring you more 'Power Rangers' sequel gossip as and when we get it!