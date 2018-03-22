Former ‘Sex and the City’ star Cynthia Nixon had a fantastic clap-back ready for when she was called an “unqualified lesbian” by a supporter of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon had surprised the world earlier this week when she announced that she was launched a campaign to secure the Democratic nomination for the governorship of New York, with the intention of unseating Cuomo in the upcoming primary in September this year.

In an interview the following day, one of Cuomo’s key supporters, former New York City council speaker Christine Quinn, who ran for governor back in 2013 and is likely to be a candidate once again, had reacted to the news of Nixon’s campaign by making a dismissive remark about her being an “unqualified lesbian”.

Cynthia Nixon announced her campaign for the New York governorship on Monday

“When I announced yesterday that I'm running for governor, one of Cuomo's top surrogates dismissed me as an unqualified lesbian,” Nixon told supporters at her campaign’s launch event at the Stonewall Inn on Wednesday (March 21st).

“I just want to say tonight that she was technically right, that I don't have my certificate from the department of lesbian affairs - but in my defence there is a lot of paperwork involved.”

Nixon, who is at 19% in the approval polls to Cuomo’s 66%, is running on a platform of anti-corruption and dedication to improving the city’s transport infrastructure.

“Seriously though, folks, I'm running for governor because I love this state," Nixon continued. "I was born here, I was raised here, I'm raising my kids here, it's the place where I made my career, it's the place where I met and married the love of my life - my wife Christine. I've never lived anywhere else, I would never want to live anywhere else.”

Quinn, who is herself openly gay, later sought to row back on her remarks, telling the New York Daily News: “Cynthia Nixon’s identity has no bearing on her gubernatorial candidacy and it was not my intention to suggest it did. My point was to draw a similarity between the two of us and to draw a clear contrast as it relates to her being completely unqualified to be the governor of the state of New York.”

