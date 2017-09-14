New York duo Cults are soon to release their third studio album 'Offering', and we have to say after four years we are so ready for it. Ahead of that though, they have just dropped a video for their new single 'I Took Your Picture With My Eyes Closed' which follows the release of the outstanding title track.

Cults release their new album 'Offering' in October

Directed by Elliott Sellers, the video for 'I Took Your Picture' was filmed in Piermont, New York - including a shot on the roof of vocalist Brian Oblivion's home - where they originally recorded their debut single 'Go Outside' from their initial 2010 EP 'Cults 7"'. The song is a dreamy, electronic dance number not unlike the previously released title track.

'Offering' follows the release of 2013's 'Static' which was produced by Shane Stoneback and Ben H. Allen III and released on Columbia Records. It was released after Cults' Brian and Madeline Follin's romantic relationship came to an end, though needless to say their professional relationship continues to thrive. Since then Madeline has collaborated with her brother Richie James Follin of The Willowz on a track entitled 'Roxy' which came out in 2016.

Cults are embarking on a huge 31-date North American tour this Fall, kicking off at Johnny Brendas in Philadelphia on October 14th 2017 and concluding at the Ottobar in Baltimore on November 19th. They'll also perform in Washington DC, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Salt Lake City, New Orleans and Nashville among other major cities.

Before then, though, they'll appear at Small State Great Beer Brewfest in Constitution Plaza, Connecticut on September 16th. The tour marks their first live dates since their Shadow Of The City appearance in New Jersey in 2015, which was preceded by Austin City Limits the year before.

'Offering' is set to be released on October 6th 2017 through Sinderlyn.