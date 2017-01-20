Cuba Gooding Jr. has filed for divorce from his wife Sara Kapfer after 22 years of marriage.

The move comes over a year after Sara filed for legal separation from her husband back in August of 2014.

According to court documents obtained by E News, ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ star has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and he is willing to give Sara spousal support.

Cuba is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of their 10-year-old daughter Piper. The couple also have two older sons Spencer and Mason.

Cuba and Sara were high school sweethearts, who dated for seven years before tying the knot. According to the divorce filing the couple married on March 13, 1994 but legally separated on April 16, 2014.

Since their separation the couple have stayed close for the sake of their family. Speaking about their separation on ‘The Steve Harvey Show’ last year, Cuba said: "Officially I'm still married, it's just you know how some marriages go. Sometimes you take a break or two.”

“All I'm saying is my life is what it is right now," the actor continued. "I took her to see a movie the other day. We've got kids man, we've got to keep this together."