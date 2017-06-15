The Steel Yard returned to London for a second bank holiday two-day weekend extravaganza, with Axwell n Ingrosso and Eric Prydz headlining the evenings. With the latter also debuting his latest Epic Show 5.0, he would steal all the headlines and plaudits - for what was witnessed was pure wizardry and never seen before.

Eric Prydz's Epic Shows are the thing of legend, showcasing not only the latest in his high caliber choice of electronica, but also the latest and most cutting edge technology in lighting and theatre. His production team must be mentioned in this acclaim and commendation.

This feat was magnified by the fact that it was held in Creamfields' very own Steel Yard, a purpose built edifice that holds 20,000+ (the size of a football field) - its sole purpose to showcase events of this exact nature. It was used at Creamfields 2016 and again by Axwell n Ingrosso in Liverpool. Fortuitously for Londoners, Eric Prydz was about to give his Epic Show the once over on the Steel Yard - and it will be a long time before being forgotten.

The weekend started on the Saturday, with George Fitzgerald and Kolsh warming the crowd at Victoria Park before the 30 - minute changeover for the fifth instalment of his Epic Show, which is unconventional in electronic festivals. They generally have zero time for changeovers, so the hype was already augmented.

Starting at 9pm for a two hour set, Eric Prydz is almost unnoticeable on stage in such a huge room. There is no structure built over the DJ booth for this show.

After mixing his way through his latest album 'Opus', the set is faultless. Everything seemed on point, on key, high volume, high energy, high synths and pure ecstasy. Including classics like 'Pjanoo,' and using the most innovative methods of lighting and theatre in this Steel Yard, every punter would have gone home smiling. However, the crowning glory was in the holograms used towards the end of the set. Using holographic devices never used before, this was something that needed to be seen to be believed. Unlike the uses of 2pac at Coachella in 2012, these were bigger than buses, maybe even basketball courts and appeared to be floating above you. A bus sized astronaut appeared out of nowhere in such clarity spinning in almost touching distance, it was mesmerising.

Moments later; the DJ himself seemed to be the center of a spinning galaxy cluster, which looked majestic in its own right and something more commonly seen at a planetarium. Yes this could be perceived as superfluous, but performed in moments of such euphoria and timed exquisitely, it is an outstanding use of music and theatre.

For Eric Prydz himself, it is a shame to speak so much about everything going on around him when he is the sole reason everyone is there; he is on point and combined with his production team, the show deservedly should be titled, Epic Show.

Sunday brought a completely different style of electronica and crowd. With two thirds of the now disbanded Swedish House Mafia headlining in Axwell n Ingrosso, and the likes of Martin Solveig and Faithless performing a DJ set, this was to be expected.

The crowd were still raucous and full of octane but slightly more adolescent.

Martin Solveig ran through some classics, though seemed on the edge of EDM as oppose, to UK or European house music. The annoying EDM drop was consistent through his set.

Thankfully, Axwell n Ingrosso were not on the same page. Whilst still playing their remixes of Knife Party 'Antidote' and their huge hit 'One', the set never strayed anywhere near EDM. Remixing 90's house music and some of their own hits too, the two Swedes are still worthy of their headline status and a much watch.

The second night did bring a similar jaw dropping experience in lasers and lights, though Eric Prydz' Epic Show 5.0 will be hard to forget.